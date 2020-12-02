Dramas and movies showing Cha Eunwoo’s talent

Eunwoo’s career took an impressive turn when the ATRO idol debuted on the small screen with the drama ‘To Be Continued,’ showing off his ability to convey emotions through the camera. He knows all the dramas and movies where the K-pop star worked.

The ASTRO idol was born on March 30, 1997 in Anyang City, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea, the star demonstrated great talent for singing and dancing, so he began to dream of a career in between. of the Korean show.

Cha Eunwoo debuted with the group ASTRO, the artist combined his love of music with that of acting and began to seek opportunities to shine with his own light in huge drama and film productions.

Eunwoo’s funny personality gave him a place in the cast of the K-drama ‘To Be Continued’ in 2015, this is how he began his acting career, later joining other film and television projects.

Learn more about Eunwoo’s acting side and discover the roles that the vocalist played.

ALL EUNWOO DRAMAS

To Be Continued.

2015.

Stars: Kim Sae Ron, Eunwoo, Moon Bin, and MJ.

Where to see: Doramas premieres.

The Korean drama told the story of a K-pop group that travels back in time and took them back to their days as students, where they must fix a situation with their peers in order to return to the present day.

My Romantic Some Recipe.

2016.

Stars: Cha Eun Woo, Joo Da Young, and Ahn Ji Hoon.

Where to see: Viki.

Ahn Mi Nyeo works in an establishment that Kang Jun frequents, she falls in love with him and one day she takes home a poster of Eunwoo, who will come to life, the idol will help her lose fear and live a beautiful love.

The Best Hit.

2017.

Stars: Yoon Si Yoon, Kim Min Jae, and Cha Tae Hyun.

Where to see: Viki.

Yoo Hyun Jae was a Korean pop star in the 90s, the artist disappears in a mysterious way, he will fall in love with Kim Min Jae, a student who studied to be a public servant, but in his heart he has another dream.

Revenge Note.

2017.

Starring: Kim Hyang Gi, Park Solomon, Kim Hwan Hee, and Cha Eunwoo.

Where to see: Viki.

Ho Go Hee is a studious girl who attends school, one day she receives an invitation to download the app ‘Revenge Note’, where she will register the names of the people she wants to take revenge on, she will undertake a search to find out the name of the creator of the online application.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty.

2018.

Starring: Im Soo Hyang, Eunwoo, Jo Woo Ri as, and Kwak Dong Yeon.

Where to see: Viki.

After cosmetic surgery, Kang Mi Rae changes her appearance and begins her first year of university, where she meets Do Kyung Seok, Eunwoo’s character, he begins to get to know his partner better and is struck by her personality and enthusiasm.

Top Management.

2018.

Stars: Seo Eun Soo, Ahn Hyo Seob, and Cha Eunwoo.

Where to watch: YouTube.

Eun Sung is a person capable of seeing the future of others, after a difficult altercation, she joins the company Starlight Entertainment as manager and is assigned to represent the group SOUL, the idols and she will try to place the boy group in the first place on the charts.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

2019.

Stars: Shin Se Kyung, Eunwoo, Lee Ji Hoon, and Park Ki Woong.

Where to see: Viki.

Goo Hae Ryung is a woman of the Joseon era who seeks to be the new historian of the palace, she will meet Prince Lee Rim, the role of Eunwoo, who will fall in love with her discipline and intelligence.

True Beauty.

2020

Stars: Moon Ga Young, Eunwoo, Hwang In Yeob, and Park Yoo Na.

The drama is inspired by a webtoon that tells the life of a girl who knows makeup through YouTube tutorials, thanks to the make-up she transforms and becomes the most popular girl in her school. Eunwoo will be playing as Lee Suho.

EUNWOO MOVIES

My Palpitating Life.

2014.

Starring: Kang Dong Won, Song Hye Kyo, Jo Sung Mok, and Baek Il Seob.

Where to see: Viki.

A young couple will join forces to face the illness of their son, the little one is diagnosed with Progeria, the family will enjoy all the moments together. Eunwoo had the role of A Reum.

