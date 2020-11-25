Drama Fans Say Izzie Stevens Will Return in Next Episode

Grey’s Anatomy returned on November 12 on ABC with the seventeenth season of the longest-running series of all time on television.

Recall that the production of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy was halted in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the crew and cast returned to the film set in early September.

With the arrival of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, fans of the medical drama were thrilled and totally surprised when at the end of the second premiere episode, Dr. Derek Shepherd, Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband, appeared after 5 years of absence.

With the premiere, Grey’s Anatomy fans once again saw one of their favorite characters from the series. But, as all viewers know this will not be the only familiar face they will see in season 17.

Let’s remember that after the broadcast of the third episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC immediately released the new teaser with scenes from the fourth episode, which reveals that another character from the past will return next.

Image of Meredith and Izzie on Grey’s Anatomy posted by Ellen Pompeo

In this sense, Grey’s Anatomy fans assure that Izzie Stevens is the next old character on the list of upcoming appearances in the series. Why? Well, Ellen Pompeo played with the patience of Grey’s Anatomy addicts on Twitter.

It turns out that Ellen Pompeo had fun with Grey’s Anatomy day on November 20 and posted a Gif in which Meredith Gray is seen alongside Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl). That alone was enough to get fans excited about the idea of seeing Izzie again in the hallways of the Gray Sloan. This was exclaimed by fans of the medical drama:

“IZZIE WILL BE BACK TONIGHT ??? WITH ALEX ???? ”

“Is this an indication that izzie will be back?”

“Is that a clue that Izzie is back?”

“@GreysABC commented in one of her tweets saying” no one knows where they could end “and Katherine Heigl shows up when you hear that in the credits and now Ellen is posting this …”.



