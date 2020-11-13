Drake very happy to have finally received his new PS5!

Good news for Drake who has finally received the PlayStation 5! We might as well tell you that we know in advance that he will be unreachable this weekend …

Drake’s friends must have seen his story… So they noted that he had received the PlayStation 5 and that it would not be available this weekend.

The singer will make people jealous with this new purchase long awaited by millions of gamers! He is lucky!

But Drake doesn’t care about haters! Indeed, the latter does what he pleases!

Thus, for his last album he warned everyone: He may not please! Its detractors are therefore warned!

Indeed, Rihanna’s ex wrote, “They’re going to hate Certified Lover Boy like they hated Views. However, the artist does want to release this project, despite the weaknesses he already knows!

However, we know that his next album will be successful! Indeed, Drake has a good army of fans behind him who will only say good things about his new sounds!

DRAKE HAS RECEIVED THE NEW PLAYSTATION 5!

Speaking of fans, they still must have had hatred last night! Indeed, Drake received the PlayStation …

The console is so eagerly awaited by gamers that it will no longer be possible for them to wait after this story … The wait is becoming really unbearable!

We suspect that with this shot on Instagram, Drake will have given water to the mouths of the most followers! Ah la la this PlayStation 5, it makes noise!

However, the famous rapper was not the only one to receive his console! Indeed, as 20 Minutes reveals, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Canada and Mexico received their famous PS5 yesterday!

It is in Europe where we have to wait a little longer … Indeed, they will have to receive it by November 19!

6 days left!



