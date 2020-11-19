Drake super fan of a man who laughs at singers on TikTok!

Drake shares on his Instagram account a young man making fun of singers by making a hilarious Tik Tok! Drake shares a TikTok in his Instagram story. The rapper likes to show his fans funny videos to his fans. In this one we see a boy playing while making fun of certain artists. We tell you a little more.

The young man is crooning in a music room with friends. He purposely forces his voice to imitate the singers who crate them. Full of vibratos and vocals later, everyone explodes with laughter.

Drake therefore shares this on his Instagram account. We guess the video made him laugh a lot. Suddenly the rapper wants to share all of this in his story. And fortunately because it is true that the TikTok is worth it! It even shows the boy’s name.

Sure it’ll get him a lot of publicity. Suddenly, the number of subscribers of the young crooner will explode. So much so that he will surely have to post new videos. It will therefore be necessary to monitor your account carefully.

DRAKE SHARES A LAUGHING TIKTOK!

For his part, Drake continues his projects. In January 2021 you will normally be able to find the rapper’s new album in stores. Entitled Certified Lover Boy, a first extract was released on platforms.

However, it will take a few more months before hearing the sounds of Drake. All his fans are therefore impatiently awaiting this album. Especially since the last album called Scorpion was from 2018. Two years without a new album, fans can’t take it anymore.

Fortunately there are only a few months left if the sanitary situation allows it! Come on, courage, in the meantime you can follow the latest news from the rapper on his social networks. So that’s not bad when you think about it! Roll on January.



