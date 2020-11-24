Drake smiling he plays it very mysterious on Instagram!

In the feed of his Instagram account, the American rapper Drake unveiled a mysterious photo where he appears very smiling.

This Monday, November 23, Drake seduced his fans with a new photo. The American rapper appears smiling in the middle of the night, and shows off his new hairstyle.

No one had seen him so smiling! This Monday, November 23, Drake fed the feed of his Instagram account with a photo for the least mysterious. On it, the American rapper is revealed in a huge blue jacket. Behind him, the dark night.

However, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend – who still hasn’t released his ninth album – isn’t showing his face. Indeed, the performer of Hold On, We’re Going Home is hiding in his forearm. But his laughing eyes hint at his emotion.

Thus, we can see that the singer, more than smiling, laughs out loud. So the person by his side has simply immortalized you this scene of happiness. But also his very original haircut.

In short, Drake let himself be tempted by a very unusual hairstyle. On the top of his head, the 34-year-old artist has drawn a heart with the clipper. After all, such a form is ready to smile in this difficult time. Which is not worse!

But you have to believe that Adonis Graham’s daddy doesn’t feel as happy as in the picture. In any case, this is what he suggests in the caption of his publication. “Life may look beautiful in pictures, but we don’t live in pictures, we just need to know,” he wrote.

DRAKE WOULD BE UNHAPPY

So why did Drake post such a message? In the comments section, its followers are wondering. What is going on in his life right now? Is he facing insurmountable mourning linked to the Covid-19 pandemic?

Others, on the other hand, are not intrusive. Indeed, some prefer not to question Drake and simply support him. “I’ve never heard truer words,” says one internet user.



