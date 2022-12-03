Drake Reschedules The New York Show For 2023, Citing “Production Delays.”

Drake postponed his upcoming concerts in New York for the second time due to a statement from the promoter citing “production delays that are simply beyond our control.”

Initially, the rapper booked one show, which was to take place at the iconic Apollo Theater, for the night of Friday, November 11. It was postponed to the previous Monday (November 7) so that Drake could mourn the loss of rapper Migos Takeoff (who died on November 1), and this news was accompanied by the announcement of the second show.

The new dates were set for Tuesday, December 6, and Wednesday, December 7, but now both dates have been shortened so that you have more time to produce the show.

In a joint statement, Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42 explained that the team behind the show is “working around the clock” to deliver “the experience our fans deserve,” but just a few days before the events taking place, they encountered “some production delays that are beyond our control.”

The statement reads: “After many difficult meetings and conversations trying to deal with these issues, we are forced to make the unfortunate decision to push these shows back a bit to give the necessary time to complete the work.”

Drake’s two concerts in New York have been postponed to Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, respectively. They will continue to descend on the Apollo, as noted in the statement: “Apollo has been incredibly gracious throughout this process, and we look forward to presenting a legendary show on this legendary stage.”

Emphasizing the importance of the show, they added, “These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are incredibly special to us. If you are going to play in the world-famous Apollo Theater, it must be a world-class production.” Tickets for both shows are sold out.

The shows are in support of Drake’s recent album “Her Loss” — a collaboration with 21 Savage, which received three stars in the NME review — as well as June’s “Honestly, Nevermind” (which also received three stars).

Meanwhile, earlier this week it became known that “WAIT FOR U” from Future, created by Drake and Thames, became the third most popular song in Apple Music this year.