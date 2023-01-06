Drake teamed up with Popkaan to record the Jamaican singer’s new single “We Caa Done”.

The track is taken from the latter’s upcoming new album “Great He Is” and is accompanied by a video from Theo Skudra, which you can watch below.

In the video, a couple has fun and jumps on jet skis on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The pair previously teamed up in Popcaan’s 2020 tracks “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn”, taken from the Jamaican singer’s dancehall mixtape “Yiy Change Fixtape”.

Popkaan’s new album is a continuation of his 2020 project.

Meanwhile, Drake seemingly recently confirmed that he was arrested in Sweden last summer by sharing footage of the incident online.

In July 2022, rumors appeared on social networks that the Canadian star was detained by local police in a Stockholm nightclub, and the term “free Drake” appeared on Twitter.

Representatives of the rapper then denied that he had been arrested, before Drake himself hinted that the alleged incident had indeed taken place. In an Instagram post, Drake suggested that he actually had some kind of interaction with the Swedish authorities, sharing a photo of a document from the Swedish National Police Department titled “Information for suspects of a Crime and subsequently Detained.”

Last week, Drake shared a new post on Instagram that seems to confirm the incident. The short caption read: “The funds will come in handy / the lyrics are true / the suspects are ordinary / the opponents are delusional / the finish line is beautiful / and the disrespect is mutual / see you in 23.”

Along with this, he shared a photo of himself and the co-author of 21 Savage, as well as a phone recording that apparently shows that he is being detained in Sweden.

Elsewhere, pages of old texts that appeared to have been written by Drake were also found in a trash can in Memphis.