Drake is still not thrilled with the tattoo his father made on his face in 2017: “Why are you doing this to me?”

Drake is still thinking about the tattoo that his father, Dennis Graham, made on the rapper’s face back in 2017.

All the most artistic graphic celebrity tattoos

The 35-year-old “God’s Plan” singer made fun of the design on Monday, August 8, by sharing a photo of the ink via Instagram. “@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here and thinking, why do you make me like us, the family,” Drake signed the post, noting his 67-year-old father.

The ink that was placed on Graham’s shoulder depicts a serious Drake with a low haircut.

In the comments section, Graham said that he tried to fix the tattoo. “Hahaha, I had 16 people to try to fix it, they’re hurting me,” he wrote. The Tennessee native added, “I love you and miss you.”

Drake’s hilarious confession also provoked a reaction from 2 Chainz and comedian Drusky. “NA MAN,— Drusky wrote. The 44-year-old rapper No Lie just commented on a few laughing emojis.

See the wildest and craziest celebrity tattoos of all time: from Chris Brown’s face ink to Grimes’ alien design.

Drake, for his part, has several tattoos—35 to be exact. His collection includes two portraits of singer Sade on his torso, as well as a tribute to the late artist Aliya on his back. Elsewhere on Drake’s back are the inks of his late uncle and grandmother, as well as a portrait of his mom Sandy Graham. In addition, Drake has a tattoo of Lil Wayne on his arm.

Drake reunited with 39-year-old Wayne, as well as Nicki Minaj at OVO Fest on Saturday, August 6. Together, the trio, which was part of Young Money in the early 2000s, performed a number of their big hits, including “The Motto,” “Up All Night” and “Moment 4 Life”.

The children’s album of the son of Adonis Drake and Sophie Brusso: photos

“Can I show you my love,” Drake signed a carousel of images from the memorable night, quoting his song “Yebba’s Heartbreak” from his album “Certified Lover Boy”. In the slideshow, Drake included footage of Wayne on stage and a photo of Drake hugging Birdman, the founder of Cash Money Records.

Wayne is credited with helping launch Drake’s rap career by signing him to Young Money Entertainment in 2009. At that time, the label was a continuation of Birdman’s Cash Money Records label.