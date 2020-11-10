Drake is proud of Kylian Mbappé’s collaboration with Nike!

In his Instagram Story, Drake highlighted the football player Kylian Mbappé. The latter wears a sweatshirt from his collab with the Nike brand!

On the occasion of his 34th birthday, the Canadian singer has posted a new unpublished collab. The latter is called Certified Lover Boy.

It has been months since the rapper teased this collaboration awaited by his fans. The star has unveiled many pieces from her eponymous collection in recent months.

The singer unveiled no less than seven items from his collection with Nike. Among them, a hoodie, available for $ 75, two t-shirts, on sale for $ 35 each, a pair of socks at $ 18, and a cap sold for $ 28.

And if there is one person who fell in love with these clothes, it’s Kylian Mbappé. The French football player has fallen for a hoodie from Drake’s collection and he proudly displays it on social networks, therefore.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ CRACKS FOR A HOODIE FROM DRAKE’S COLLAB WITH NIKE

As a reminder, all the pieces in Drake’s collection were therefore sold in just a few hours. The singer will surely replenish stocks as the holiday season approaches …



