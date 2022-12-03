“Drake is playing chess”: Fans Believe That Drake’s Main Rival “Trolled” Kanye West About The Alleged Relationship of Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian

The feud between Drake and Kanye West was quite interesting. Both rappers are well known for their music and their share of controversy. While rappers often diss each other through their music, Drake managed to go beyond that and once did a pretty smooth jab at Ye.

These two have been praising and scolding each other for years. Therefore, when news was brewing about the problems between Kardashian and West when they first got married, the Hotline Bling singer decided to make fun of the Gold Digger artist in his own way.

How Drake once mocked Kanye West because of his problems in his marriage with Kim Kardashian

Despite the differences, Drake manages to creatively mock his rivals. But one day he fought Kanye West, and it wasn’t a diss track. During the launch of CLB, the 36-year-old football player and his friends were wearing a Chris Paul jersey. Obviously, it was an indirect blow to Kanye West because of the rumors about Kim Kardashian’s affair.

A photo of Drake in a T-shirt on Twitter was captioned “September 3rd CLB.” At the time, Ye and the SKIMS owner were still a couple, but there were rumors that the latter was sleeping with basketball player Chris Paul. This whole incident has surfaced recently, especially now that Ye has finalized his divorce. Fans pay tribute to Drake for his style of subliminal taunts.

This photo is resurfacing of Drake and his friends wearing Chris Paul jerseys from when he was beefing with Kanye… pic.twitter.com/BD0daF3x1r — RapTV (@Rap) December 2, 2022

The singer had already met Ye at the time when rumors about the romance of Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul appeared. West himself tweeted that he caught his ex-wife red-handed with the athlete. However, Paul is already married, so Ye’s casual statements probably caused problems.

It was one of the last controversial tweets that Ye made before being blocked on Twitter again. Although the owner of SKKN has denied this accusation, fans are wondering if Drake really hinted and knew about the alleged fraud at the time. What do you think of Drake’s Mike and the alleged affair? Let us know your opinion in the comments.