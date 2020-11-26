Drake defends The Weeknd’s rant against the Grammy’s!

The Weeknd cannot digest not having been nominated in any category at the Grammy’s. Drake has also defended the singer on Instagram.

The Weeknd is therefore very disappointed not to have been nominated in any category at the Grammy Awards. The latter will be held on January 31st.

The Canadian singer who released After Hours earlier this year did not expect such a humiliation. Indeed, the artist was surprised to see his first name written nowhere during the announcement of the nominees on November 24.

Such a disappointment that it was not long before he spoke on Twitter. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry complete transparency, ”he posted.

The singer does not understand how he could have been snubbed in this way. Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. told Variety that only “the voters decide.”

US media TMZ claims the singer was blackmailed by the Recording Academy. As a reminder, The Weeknd will sing during the Superbowl halftime.

THE WEEKEND CAN COUNT ON DRAKE’S SUPPORT

For a few hours, people and anonymous people have followed one another. They therefore support The Weeknd. Among the singer’s defenders, there is Drake.

The Canadian rapper shared a more than equivocal Story on social media. And it was through a Story posted on Instagram that he gave his point of view.

He wrote so. “Let’s stop being shocked that this or that artist is named in a category. And that’s the case with my friend The Weeknd, ”he said.

The singer therefore wants the example of his friend The Weeknd to serve as an example for other artists to “reinvent themselves and create new things” in the music industry.

The singer made a list of artists. Popsmoke, Lil Baby, and Chris Boucher were not nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards.



