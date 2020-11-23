Drake collaborates mysteriously with Nike!

In the feed of his Instagram account, the American rapper Drake teases his new collaboration with the Nike brand.

This Sunday, November 22, Drake unveils a new teasing video of his collab with Nike. His fans are going nuts!

No, this is not a joke! American rapper Drake has teamed up with the Nike brand for a most incredible collaboration. Indeed, it comes a few months after the release of the lookbook with the biggest budget of 2020.

To find him, all you have to do is watch the music video for his song “Laugh Now Cry Later”. The images were shot directly on the Nike campus. And the least we can say is that they are really stylish!

So now Drake is releasing his “Certified Lover Boy” merchandising. However, the drop is not as big as you might think. But there is still something for everyone.

So you can find hoodies, t-shirts, caps with lipstick print but also a pair of socks. Not to mention the pink padded jacket, a more than atypical color!

In fact, the release of this official merchandising coincides with the new album from Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend. It will arrive in January 2021. Yes, you will still have to wait before finding out …

DRAKE IS IMPATIENT

In any case, Drake seems more than impatient to release this more than mysterious collab. To believe it, just take a look at his social networks. The artist keeps teasing this project.

In fact, the latter has just released a new video in his Instagram feed. And this time, the American rapper indicates the date of December 18, 2020. Would it be released earlier?

Regardless, Drake’s followers are also impatient.



