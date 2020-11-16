Drake celebrates 9th anniversary of “Take Care”!

Today is a special date for Drake. The Canadian rapper celebrates the 9th anniversary of his album Take Care, released in 2011!

It’s a special day for superstar Drake. The 34-year-old Canadian singer who has more than ten years of career behind him, celebrates the 9 years of Take Care.

As a reminder, a few weeks ago, his studio album achieved an unprecedented record. Indeed, Take Care has spent over seven years in the Billboard 200 chart.

This ranking lists the highest sales of albums in the United States. The second album of the Canadian rapper has therefore crossed the bar of 400 weeks of presence in the charts. A nice record rarely equaled in the history of music.

Released on November 15, 2011, the Canadian rapper’s album was one of the most defining in the singer’s career. We retain from this opus the songs Take Care, in duet with Rihanna, HYFR or Headlines.

On social networks, Australian basketball player Liz Cambage celebrated Take Care’s 9th anniversary via an Instagram Story. A story shared by the rapper himself.

DRAKE ANNOUNCED DEAD ON THE 9TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS ALBUM “TAKE CARE”

A few days ago, a hashtag posted on social networks therefore assured that Drake was dead. Indeed, the hashtag #RIPDrake has arrived in the trending topics.

On Saturday evening, November 14, social networks have indeed launched a rumor claiming that the rapper was dead, therefore. Fortunately, the singer is not dead.

Indeed, in order to have fun with this bad joke, the artist posted several Stories on the social network Instagram. In order to prove to his fans that he was alive, then.

The person behind the very first post ended up confessing to creating the hashtag with friends at a private party. This tweet wasn’t meant to hurt Drake, then.



