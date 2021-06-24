Drake Bell, by Drake and Josh, Could Be Arrested For Involvement With Minors

Drake Bell: This Wednesday (23), actor Jared Drake Bell, who was well known for his role as Drake in the series Drake and Josh, pleaded guilty to two charges referring to an incident that took place in 2017.

Drake was being accused of having some kind of relationship with an underage girl he met online. In addition, she allegedly threatened children and disseminated material harmful to minors, according to the Cuyahoga county prosecutor in the United States.

The initial report says the incident took place at the Odeon Concert Club, where the 15-year-old girl met the actor. After the event, she filed a complaint that he created the risk of harming her. They had been chatting for a few months on social media, where Drake had sent her inappropriate messages.

Bell pleaded guilty. The sentence will be given in July this year. The judge informed that the actor may not be arrested, but it is not impossible to happen. Some information has not yet been made public, such as the name of the victim he exchanged messages with and what kind of content was in those conversations.

Previously, the former Nickelodeon star was accused of physical and verbal abuse by his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt. They dated between 2006 and 2009 and the young woman posted a video on TikTok reporting the abuse.

Drake starred in the series Drake & Josh with Josh Peck between 2004 and 2007. After that, the actor participated in voice work for some productions in the Marvel universe.