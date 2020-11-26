Drake: Barack Obama gives the green light to play his role!

The American rapper could well play in a biopic of Barack Obama. The former President of the United States has given his consent.

It’s simple: Drake sweeps everything in his path. Indeed, the American rapper has nothing more to prove. Everything works for him. And this, in any field. In fact, the artist could soon break into the big screen.

In short, Barack Obama would consider making his own biopic. And for good reason, the former President of the United States of America recently released his memoir, A Promised Land. On this occasion, he granted an interview with our American colleagues, Complex.

During this interview, the journalist and the former head of state discussed something unexpected to say the least: rap. By the way, both have talked about Drake. The two agree that he can “do something great for his community.”

So why not take on the role of Barack Obama in the movies? “I would say this: Drake seems to be able to do whatever he wants. He is a talented brother, ”began the husband of Michelle Obama.

So, “If the time comes and he’s ready, he’s got validation from my whole family. I think Malia and Sasha (editor’s note: her daughters) wouldn’t be upset about it. This is something to make the main interested party very happy. For the moment, the latter has not yet spoken.

But for the moment, no steps to make a biopic have been initiated. This is, then, just mere speculation.

DRAKE: HE ISN’T THE ONLY

In addition to being a complete fan of Drake, Barack Obama is also passionate about other American rappers. To him, rap isn’t all about “bling-bling, women and money.” And this, contrary to what some clips want to show.

“Look, you’re talking to a president who brought Common, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole into the White House. Some rap clips reinforce the idea that a man’s worth is proportional to owning things and having more female conquests, ”he said.



