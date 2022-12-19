Drake Apparently Lost a $1 million World Cup Bid Despite Argentina’s Support

Drake apparently lost $1 million (£823,000) on a World Cup bet even after Argentina, which he supported, beat France.

On the eve of yesterday’s (December 18) game, rumors about the effect of the “Drake curse” appeared again, when the rapper earned a long-standing reputation as a mascot of failures after posing with sports stars or his team’s T-shirt.

Drake bet $1 million on Argentina’s victory over France with a potential win of $2.75 million (2.26 million pounds). Argentina eventually won the game and the tournament, but a screenshot of Drake’s bet shows that it was a “1×2” market bet.

With these bets, the team should win in regular time, but a goal by Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in the last minute meant that the game went to extra time and then to a penalty, which means that Drake’s bet did not work.

Meanwhile Drake lose USD$1.000.000 bet due to Kylian Mbappé’s last-minute goal before the penalties 💀 pic.twitter.com/fxBPY63pLh — Chilean Crave 🎅🏻 (@ChileanCrave) December 18, 2022

In recent years, Manchester City dropped out of the Champions League after Drake posed with their player Sergio Aguero, and Roma even “banned” their players from taking pictures with him to prevent crushing defeats.

In 2019, many said Drake used his “curse” to his advantage after seemingly getting the Philadelphia 76ers to lose a crucial game against his beloved Toronto Raptors.

Barcelona fell victim to the infamous curse back in October after the rapper bet on their victory in a game against Real Madrid.

For the game, which was called “El Clasico” in Spain, Barcelona put on a special uniform dedicated to the rapper, with an image of his OVO owl as part of its sponsorship with Spotify.

Missed penalties by Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Chuameni meant that Argentina beat France and won the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Here’s how the entertainment world reacted.