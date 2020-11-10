Drake announced his next album will not be unanimous!

New buzz for Drake! While the rapper has announced the release date of his next album, he is already warning his haters that he will not be unanimous!

Indeed, since a few months, Drake teases us his next album! Entitled Certified Lover Boy, the rapper has been working on it for a while now!

While fans are delighted with the news and eagerly await to discover his brand new album, Champagne Papi is already putting his haters in his place!

Drake therefore warns his enemies. He announces: “My next album will not be popular. People will hate Certified Lover Boy ”! Shock …

As he prepares to release his Certified Lover Boy album early next year, Drake is letting critics and fans know what they can expect from the long-awaited project! His next album will present his evolution.

DRAKE: HIS NEXT CERTIFIED LOVER BOY ALBUM ARRIVES IN JANUARY

But that’s not all ! Last month, Drake released a trailer for Certified Lover Boy and announced that his next album will be released in January 2021!

While the fans panic the web and want to know more, the critics are also starting… Not surprisingly, Drake takes the lead and puts his haters in his place!

In fact, Drake joined his father Dennis Graham’s Instagram Live jam session on Sunday where he spoke to his fans. And at one point, a fan wrote a post that caught his eye: “The views are different. ”

Drake then responded by addressing those who criticized his 2016 record View! “My upcoming sixth studio album could be a departure from my past work. They hate View just like they will at CLB, but it’s music to grow into. »He explained.

And yes, his album View in 2016 had faced a lot of criticism! Yet it went on to become the rapper’s most popular album, selling over 7 million units worldwide.



