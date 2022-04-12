Drake and Josh Alumnus Jerry Trainor Addresses Josh Peck and Drake Bell Feud: “Bury the Axe”

Expressing your opinion. Amid the enmity of Josh Peck and Drake Bell, their former colleague in the film “Drake and Josh” Jerry Trainor admitted that he was not sure what words of wisdom he could offer them, but still tried to do it.

The iCarly star also reflected on how she started working with 35-year-old Peck again during the Paramount+ reboot. “He’s fantastic. He’s another guy I’ve seen growing up because I was with him on Drake and Josh. I played Crazy Steve. And when I quit the cinema, he got a job in a cinema,” Trainor shared with us. “So it was like, it’s just really exciting to be on a show where all these people I worked with as a kid are now adults, they have kids and they’re married. It’s wild.”

Initially, viewers were introduced to 35-year-old Bell and Peck as a comedy duo when they played stepbrothers in the TV series “Drake and Josh” in 2004. After filming was completed three years later, they switched to other projects, and their friendship seems to have come to naught.

In 2017, Bell made headlines when he accused Peck on social media of not inviting him to the wedding. “Real colors revealed today,” the musician wrote in a recently deleted tweet during the wedding of the “How I Met Your Father” star with Paige O’Brien. “The message is loud and clear. Ties are officially broken. I’m going to miss you, brother.”

Later that year, the star of Fairly OddParents revealed that the couple settled their differences after a face-to-face meeting.

“We ran into each other at the VMA. It was cool because I called him and we talked about meeting. And it’s always some kind of hassle. ‘What am I going to say? Where are we going to meet? Is the trip over?” So I was very happy that it happened organically,” Bell told us in September 2017. “And he just came up behind me, and I’m like:”Oh. We have to deal with this right now.” So, we were able to talk and discuss it, and everything is fine.”

The songwriter noted that the breakup allowed him to become better friends with Peck. “It’s interesting, we’re actually closer than ever… It’s just great. It’s all love. We’re brothers, man,” he added then. “We have been working together for 18 years, maybe even more. So we had our ups, we had our downs, as if we were real brothers. It’s a kind of sibling rivalry, love between brothers and sisters.”

Peck, for his part, recently offered his side of the story when it came to the VMA meeting.

“I remember when we were at the MTV Video Music Awards [in 2017] and I see him there and he sees me. I walk up to him and it might be the biggest thing I’ve ever done to a soprano, I look at him and say, ‘Go and apologize to my wife right now,'” the grandpa alum recalled during an episode of Best Friends. podcast last month. “He rushed to my wife, and I see him apologizing for the whole 5 minutes.”

During the interview, the New York native also touched on his problem when Bell contacted him on his wedding day. “I’m getting married that night and I see these text messages from him, like he’s cursing me and coming after me. The night of my wedding,” Peck clarified. “It’s crazy because it’s like, ‘Bro, it’s like we worked together at Coffee Bean when we were 16. I’m sorry that I’m 31 now and I could have lost your number.”

For the comedian, Bell was “creating this narrative that just wasn’t true” when it came to their past. “The dirty little secret was that I knew Drake and I hadn’t been in touch for ten years since we filmed the show. But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with this secret that we did something that people really loved, but we weren’t that close,” Peck shared.

In the same month, Bell’s wife, Janet von Schmeling, shut down the YouTuber comments. “Every time someone asked about Josh, I’d say, ‘He’s so cute.’ Oh, they’re so cool.” I’m tired of lying to everyone when Josh Peck is a complete shit,” Schmeling said in her Instagram stories in March. “I’m silent until a lie happens.”

In a long video, Schmeling recalled how Peck approached her husband in a friendly way, adding: “After that, we really hung out a few times. We have spoken several times since then. You’re a fucking liar, Josh.