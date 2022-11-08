Drake and 21 Savage Shared Another Fake Performance, Taking on “COLORS”

Drake and 21 Savage continue their fake press tour, talking about the performance of “Privileged Rappers” from a studio very similar to the one used by COLORS.

Last week, the couple began promoting a new collaborative album, “Her Loss,” faking Vogue magazine covers, appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk, and updating an old Howard Stern interview.

Since then, Drake and 21 Savage have also parodied “Saturday Night Live” by sharing a performance of “On BS” on a similar stage after being introduced by Michael B. Jordan.

Yesterday (November 7), the fake promo track “Her Loss” continued: Drake and 21 Savage apparently went to the iconic golden COLORS room for a performance of “Privileged Rappers”.

“Privileged rappers on @colorsxstudios,” Drake captioned the post, while COLORS commented “Wait… wait” next to an eye emoji.

Speaking about his fake interview with Drake and 21 Savage, Howard Stern turned to his Sirius FM show and said, “(Drake) did a pretty interesting thing. Instead of holding a press tour, he came up with a fake press tour and published it. He even released a clip of me interviewing him. He edited himself to make it look like he’s in our studio and answering my questions using excerpts from another interview. Drake has done such a good job that news outlets report it as if it’s true.”

“Her Loss” became the debut joint full-length project of Drake and Savage after its release last Friday (November 4). In the past, the rappers have appeared together on several tracks, starting with the release of “Sneakin” in 2016. They also both appeared on the Juicy J-sampling track “Knife Talk” (from Drake’s 2022 solo album “Honestly, Nevermind”). , as well as “G. Right now” together with Metro Boomin.

In a three – star review of the album , NME wrote: “Despite some great beats and heavy bars, ‘Her Loss’ is not impressive.”

“The whining misogyny pervading the entire record is a symptom of a broader problem: this album is, in fact, the sound imprint of a greatly inflated ego. This is further evidence that Drake’s art suffers from his obsession with making as much music as physically possible. And although 21 doesn’t have such a problem, both parts of the duo are responsible for the album, which could have become a classic, but missed.”

After the release of “Her Loss,” Drake was criticized for apparently questioning Meghan’s alleged 2020 shooting, rapping, “This bitch is lying about being shot / But she’s still a stud” on “On BS”. In response, Megan posted a series of tweets demanding that rappers “stop using [her] shooting for influence.”