Drake and 21 Savage banned from using fake Vogue Magazine covers

“Issuance of the requested temporary restraining order is in the public interest to protect the public against confusion, deception and mistake”

Drake and 21 Savage have been ordered to stop using a fake Vogue cover to promote their joint album “Her Loss”.

A judge ruled in favor of publisher Condé Nast today (November 10), issuing a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the two rappers, according to Billboard.

The judge said the fake cover likely violated the publisher’s trademarks because Drake and 21 “misled consumers” and “deceived the public.” They added: “Issuing the requested temporary restraining order is in the public interest to protect the public from confusion, deception and mistakes.”

The judge’s ruling prohibits Drake and 21 Savage from “using, displaying, disagreeing with, or distributing” the fake cover or copies they printed, and also requires them to delete websites and social media posts on which the image is posted. In addition, the couple should stop any mention of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

According to TMZ, Vogue and Wintour “did not support [Her Loss] in any way” and asked several times to cancel all promotions using the Vogue name.

Drake and 21 Savage during a fake “SNL” appearance.

The decision was made two days after Vogue sued the rappers for sharing a fake magazine cover.

The lawsuit filed by Condé Nast, which was obtained by both Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, alleged that the duo’s actions were a “fraudulent campaign” not sanctioned by the company.

It is also alleged that a “fake issue of Vogue” was distributed in major cities in North America, which led fans to believe that the magazines were genuine.

Both rappers have not yet commented on the charges.

“Her Loss” became the debut joint full-length project of Drake and Savage after its release last Friday (November 4). In the past, the rappers have appeared together on several tracks, starting with the release of “Sneakin” in 2016. They also both appeared on the Juicy J-sampling track “Knife Talk” (from Drake’s 2022 solo album “Honestly, Nevermind”). , as well as “G. Right now” together with Metro Boomin.

In a three – star review of the album , NME wrote: “Despite some great beats and heavy beats, ‘Her Loss’ is not impressive.

“The nagging misogyny pervading the entire record is a symptom of a broader problem: this album is, in fact, the sonic imprint of a greatly inflated ego.”