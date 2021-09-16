Dragon Quest XII: HexaDrive Studio To Help In Game Production

Japanese studio HexaDrive will work on the production of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, by Square Enix. The game’s production will be a collaboration between the companies, which had previously worked together on titles such as Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy Type-0 HD.

The revelation was made in a Twitter post, where the company profile released a link to recruit professionals to work specifically on Square Enix’s RPG.

The link takes you to a page that details a little more of the job requirements, indicating that applicants must reside in Japan. In addition, the site reveals that Dragon Quest XII will be developed using Unreal Engine 5.

Although tied to the production of DQ XII, HexaDrive should not be involved in creative decisions. The independent development studio has a history of working on major games from other companies, having even participated in the production of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD. So, most likely the team is working on the technical part of the game.

Little is known about the upcoming Dragon Quest, which should have a darker tone than other games in the series. According to Siliconera, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda said that DQ XII could reflect the direction of the series for the next 10 years, but did not go into details.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has no release date set yet.