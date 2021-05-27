Dragon Quest XI Surpasses 6.5 Nillion Copies Distributed

Dragon Quest XI: Square Enix has also announced numerous products related to the saga, including the future Dragon Quest XII. The live event dedicated to Dragon Quest was serious. Square Enix has taken the opportunity to announce major projects within the saga, but the news has not ended at this point. Through a press release, the Japanese have updated the sales figures for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Past. According to official information, the title has distributed a total of 6.5 million units worldwide.

These numbers encompass both the original version, which came out for PS4 and PC (and Nintendo 3DS, but only in the Japanese market), as well as the Definitive Edition versions, which also added new platforms such as Nintendo Switch or Xbox One. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can also enjoy the video game through the service, so it is a good time to travel to the fantasy and role-playing world that Square Enix has drawn.

Dragon Ques XI was well received by critics and players alike. In the line of previous products in the saga, this installment makes use of the designs of Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. Playable, we are facing a classic turn-based video game, adapted, yes, to modern times.

What’s coming to Dragon Quest

The most powerful announcement has been Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, a game that has been shown through a teaser trailer in a dark tone. In fact, the Japanese have reported that it will be a more mature and darker title. The playable system will implement decisions that will have importance in the development of the story. They also plan changes to the combat system. The twelfth installment will be built on the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine.

The other games that have been announced are Dragon Quest Treasures and the 2D remake of Dragon Quest III.