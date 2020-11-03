Dragon Quest XI S Releases Free Demo on PS4

Square Enix confirms the availability of this free trial version of the game, which allows you to test the title before its release in December.

Square Enix has confirmed that the free demo of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A few weeks before its launch on these platforms, the popular game will arrive in its expanded and improved edition after its passage through Nintendo Switch. The PS Store, Microsoft Store and Steam portals already have the download of this demo enabled, which allows us to play the first ten hours of the game.

Also, those who play the demo and then buy the full version of the game will be able to take all their progress and pick up right where they left off. Those who complete the demo in full will be rewarded with three “Skill Seeds”.

Dragon Quest XI S is coming to PS4, Xbox One (and Xbox Game Pass) and PC on December 4

The Definitive Edition, which Nintendo Switch users were able to enjoy last year, includes not only the original game expanded with additional scenarios, but also an orchestral soundtrack, 2D mode (like the Nintendo 3DS edition), Japanese dubbing and extra content that will greatly extend the gaming experience of this unforgettable adventure, considered one of the most memorable installments of the series.

It should be said that it is a direct port of the Nintendo Switch version, with all the good and bad that that implies. On the one hand, you win on all commented content; on the other, the image quality that was present in the PS4 edition in the past is lost. Those who already own the original game on PlayStation 4 will not be able to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition for free. The price of the game is, for everyone, 39.99 euros.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition will be released on December 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One (included in Xbox Game Pass) and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players will be able to enjoy it backwards without any problem if they get the game in the current generation. For more information on the title, we invite you to read our original Nintendo Switch review.



