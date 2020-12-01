We take a look at Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition, which lands on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. An essential of the JRPG.

Years do not pass for the traditional JRPG. Franchises like Dragon Quest are the interactive example that this creative vision does not have an expiration date. We see it in the influence they make even today. Yakuza, a historic 21st century beat ‘em up brand, has been turned into a successful turn-based adventure in Like a Dragon. The wickers are there; It is no coincidence that Yuji Horii is part of the thanks. As we said a year ago, “the problem was never that the genre was obsolete, but rather that there was a lack of talent to maintain the level.”

The journey of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Past has extended since 2018. Although the original game brought together all the positive elements that we pointed out in its analysis, Square Enix released its particular Director’s Cut a year later, this time exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The ‘S’ that accompanied the title did exactly the same function as eating a mushroom in Super Mario Bros. It increases, enlarges and strengthens a game that was already one of the pillars of the genre in the last decade. 12 months later the circle is closed. PS4, Xbox One and PC receive their particular Definitive Edition, which carries the add-ons that accompanied the launch on the Kyoto console.

The Eternal Journey of the Hero

There are many reasons why we recommend going through it. Akira Toriyama’s immortal designs add color to a canvas that shines in every respect. Our colleague Sergio Melero, author of the original analysis, correctly explained what this eleventh installment was: “If we had to describe Dragon Quest XI in a summarized way, we would classify it as a role-playing game with a high component of adventure, where combat, exploration , the resolution of secondary missions and the enjoyment of small (but addictive) mini-games make up a fun, fascinating set and, above all, with a classic aroma enhanced by a new generation audiovisual presentation ”.

You get a familiar feeling when you take the controls. It is none other than the epic of throwing yourself into the unknown, of the repeated topic delivery after delivery and that continues to work more than 30 years later. Dragon Quest is proof that staying true to your roots is viable, even after several technological leaps along the way. You visit cities like Gondolia and you realize the personality that one of the parents of the JRPG continues to waste.

We were talking at the beginning of Yuji Horii, about the (vital) role he has played for the growth of the industry. His hand concentrates a chain of decisions that go unnoticed by the player, but give meaning to a factory of moments to remember. Horii takes our hand without us knowing it. “The secret: a very varied structure with a balance between moments of combat, those of recreation, those of management, those of calm enjoying the culture of the place, and those of pain in the most difficult moments against the imaginative final enemies” Melero said. Supported by Takeshi Uchikawa, when you see the credits you appreciate what are the reasons that praise the whole.



