Dragon Quest XI S details its minimum requirements on PC

The Square Enix title will arrive in its Definitive Edition to PS4, Xbox One and PC this December after its passage through Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition has everything set to land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this December. The title, which debuted on PS4 in the West and later arrived on Nintendo Switch with the Definitive Edition, now reveals its minimum and recommended system requirements in case we plan to get it on PC.

This Definitive Edition of the famous Square Enix JRPG, which is also a success with more than 6 million units sold, incorporates innovations such as a 2D mode, orchestrated soundtrack, quality of life details to speed up processes and dubbing into Japanese, among others extra content.

This week we learned that Dragon Quest XI S already has a free demo for PS4 players (who will not be able to update for free to this Definitive Edition if they bought the original game), Xbox One and PC through Steam. If we buy the full game later we can transfer our saved game.

Dragon Quest XI S minimum requirements on PC

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i3-3330

RAM memory: 8 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon Radeon R7 260X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750

DirectX: version 11

Free storage: 40 GB

Dragon Quest XI S Recommended Requirements on PC

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-6500

RAM memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: AMD R7 370 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

DirectX: version 11

Free storage: 40 GB

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition launches in just a few weeks, specifically on December 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One (included in Xbox Game Pass) and computer via Steam. Those who plan to make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be able to play it without problem thanks to the backward compatibility. Being the same version as the Nintendo Switch, we invite you to read our original analysis of the game.



