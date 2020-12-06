Dragon Quest XI disappeared from digital platforms

The port of the Nintendo Switch version is the only version available on the different platforms on which Dragon Quest XI is available.

The arrival of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past in its definitive edition to numerous platforms has had an impact on the disappearance of the base game from the digital stores it was in, that is, Steam and PS Store, since it originally appeared so only on PS4 and PC. According to a note that appeared on the game page on Valve’s platform, this happened due to “a request from the publisher.”

This note is accompanied by another that points to this recent S version, which as we know, includes some additional content such as exclusive 2D missions, but despite this, the feedback Square Enix has received has not been good.

Reviews for Square Enix

This has occurred due to the fact that this new version is a port of Dragon Quest XI S, which appeared for the first time on Nintendo Switch, so the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC does not look as good as it did. since the launch of Dragon Quest XI back in the summer of 2017. They have also not liked the fact that in order to access this additional content you have to go through the box for a full price game, which has resulted in some negative reviews on the Steam page of this, despite this, great JRPG.

As we said before, Dragon Quest XI appeared for the first time specifically in July 2017 in Japan, on PS4 and also Nintendo 3DS, garnering excellent reviews and being a real success in sales, as expected. We would have to wait more than a year, until September 2018, to see it in the rest of the world, also coming out on PC. It was a year later when its S version would arrive on Nintendo Switch, which is, after this news, the one that we can play on all the platforms it is available on.



