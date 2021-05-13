Dragon Quest Will Celebrate Its 35th Anniversary With A Streaming That Anticipates News

Square Enix‘s classic RPG saga, which blows out the same candles as The Legend of Zelda and Metroid, will have a new update soon. Square Enix has announced that on May 27 it will commemorate the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest via streaming, which can be followed live from the YouTube channel of the saga. As anticipated, they will introduce the line-up of games that are to come. “We will offer a special broadcast with all the latest information on what is happening and what will come to the world of Dragon Quest,” they explain.

Although the live will be broadcast from Japan, for the first time in the history of the brand they will offer simultaneous translation, as they want to reach fans around the world. Yuji Horii, the creator of Dragon Quest, will not miss the appointment. In addition, JOY, famous on Japanese television, will act as master of ceremonies. Below we provide you with the schedules in different countries. It should be noted that depending on where you see the live, the day may vary. We also indicate it.

This year also marks the 35th birthday of The Legend of Zelda and Metroid.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

