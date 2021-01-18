Dragon Quest will allow monetization of broadcasts

The practice of streaming games has become something more and more common among players, but not all games allow you to profit from it. Dragon Quest was one of those that fit that list, but that scenario is about to change – at least in Japan.

After reviewing its guides, Square Enix eliminated several restrictions last Thursday (14), and Yuji Horii, creator of the series, spoke about the novelty for players who were interested in profiting from their broadcasts related to the franchise. RPG.

“Games are also a communication tool,” said Horii, who also commented on how communication methods are changing over time, with emphasis on online interactions.

Nothing has been said about when these measures will also be applied to those residing outside the land of the Rising Sun.