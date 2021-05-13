Dragon Quest to be announced this month

Dragon Quest: Some time ago the public had the opportunity to check out a new Dragon Quest (the most recent one is Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age), but apparently in the very near future we will have a new entry in the successful RPG series.

According to some information on the network, Square Enix revealed that a new title of the franchise will be revealed on May 27, in a broadcast on its official YouTube channel to celebrate the 35 years of Dragon Quest.

Although we still don’t have much idea of whether this title is a new entry in the main series or some kind of spin-off, Famistu magazine commented that the second half of this presentation will focus on “presenting a totally new variation within the Dragon Quest series. ”.

