Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai arrives in September

Announced some time ago, Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond has finally gained an official mobile release date: September 28th.

In this game, the player is invited to control a group of three characters and face hordes of enemies in direct combat sequences. One of the differentials of the title is that it offers the possibility that two other people around the globe can control the members that complete the team, in addition to offering chances for improvements in equipment, characters and abilities.

Added to this, a new trailer was also released, which you can check below:

So, do you intend to give Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond a chance? Leave your message in the space for comments.