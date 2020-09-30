Dragon Quest Tact for mobile is also coming to the west

Square Enix confirms the launch of its new free to play Dragon Quest series in the West after its original launch in Japan.

Dragon Quest Tact, Square Enix’s new free to play video game for iOS and Android mobiles based on the popular Dragon Quest franchise, is finally coming to the West as well. This has been confirmed by those in charge after presenting the title at the beginning of last February, initially, only for the Japanese market. Thus, fans of the saga in the West can rest assured, as soon they will be able to download Dragon Quest Tact for their mobiles and tablets; so much so, that pre-registration has already been enabled on Google Play.

At the moment no release date

And is that despite confirming its launch in the West and opening the pre-registration period for Android devices, Square Enix for the moment has not confirmed the final launch date in Western markets, beyond ensuring that the game will be available coming soon.

Available in Japan since last July, Dragon Quest Tact has become a phenomenon among fans of the franchise and fans of gacha games. And it is that the title encourages us to take part in an RPG adventure in which to get the most famous monsters of the saga, all to form the best possible team and participate with them in turn-based combat with a marked tactical character.

And it is that the units that represent our selected monsters will move through scenarios in the purest board style with squares through which to move in turns, and to which we will have to give orders to gain an advantage over the enemies on the ground and defeat them with attacks characteristic of each type of character.

Dragon Quest Tact is scheduled to be available for iOS and Android devices sometime this fourth quarter of the year in the West, completely free of charge thanks to its free-to-play status.



