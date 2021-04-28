Dragon Quest Builders 2 Arrives On Xbox Game Pass in Early May

Dragon Quest Builders 2: Square Enix gave excellent news today to its fans, as it was announced that Dragon Quest Builders 2 will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass game catalog in early May this year. For those unfamiliar, the title mixes some Minecraft concepts with the whole world, enemies and mechanics from the Dragon Quest franchise.

As generic as it may seem at first, we guarantee that both the first game and its sequel are very fun and are even more recommended for Minecraft players who have always missed a deeper plot or clear objectives in the game.

These are elements that shine in Dragon Quest Builders 2, which has even improved many mechanics compared to its predecessor. It is worth mentioning that this will be the first opportunity for the owners of Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S to play the title, after all, it was only available on the PC and consoles from Sony and Nintendo until then.

Also according to the developer, this new addition should reach Microsoft consoles and the Xbox Game Pass on May 4. This means that any subscriber of the service will be able to enjoy the novelty without any additional cost and it will be available on the PC, on the consoles and even on the xCloud service for those who prefer to broadcast it on compatible devices.

