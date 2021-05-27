Dragon Quest 3 Will Have HD Remake in The Current Generation

Dragon Quest 3: In addition to the announcement of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Square Enix took series fans by surprise at the event to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary with the revelation of a remake of Dragon Quest 3.

The title, which has shown itself on other platforms before (NES, Super Nintendo and mobile devices), comes back to life with a totally new outfit, adopting an HD style with pixel art and 3D elements that make it very close to what we had to chance to see on Octopath Traveler.

Another big change is in the battles: although we still see the attack actions, use of spells and items in a first person plane, the characters are displayed sideways and with their backs to the screen (in a footprint similar to that seen in Golden Sun) while we are selecting the commands in the menus.

You can see how this remake will behave in the video below:

Finally, there was a mention that this edition of the game will be made available for “home consoles”, and a release date has not yet been announced. However, judging from what is seen in the trailer, Dragon Quest 3 HD has been underway for some time now, so it shouldn’t be long before that happens.