Krillin’s relationship with Android 18 in the Dragon Ball universe is certainly less than ordinary, but not as surprising as some fans might think, since their marriage was apparently foreshadowed by Krillin’s first appearance.

Krillin is one of the most powerful martial artists on Earth, as he studied with Goku under Master Roshi in the early days of the Dragon Ball manga. During their joint training sessions, Krillin and Goku learned many of the same techniques, including the incredibly powerful explosion of ki Kamehameha. While they helped each other gain strength, Krillin and Goku also strengthened their friendship and, upon reaching adulthood, became the unofficial defenders of the planet, known as the Z Fighters. Years later, Krillin and Goku immediately responded to the call of the Trunk, the time-traveling son of Vegeta, when he warned all the Z fighters about the impending threat of androids. In the future, Trunks Android 17 and its sister Android 18 destroyed the Earth, so Trunks came back to make sure that wouldn’t happen. Fighting the androids after they finally announced their presence, Krillin fell head over heels in love with one of the villains, Android 18. In fact, Krillin felt Android so strongly that after she was consumed by Cell and then spewed out by the villain after her defeat, he ran to her aid, despite the fact that she had recently tried to kill them all-a moment that even Vegeta considered incredibly stupid.

In chapter 25 of Akira Toriyama’s The Dragon Pearl, readers are introduced to Krillin after the little warrior paddles to Master Roshi’s island and begs him to take him as an apprentice. Roshi agrees, but only if he and Goku complete one task for him, and Krillin accepts the offer without hesitation. When it’s time to leave the island and do what Roshi asked them to do, Goku jumps on his powerful artifact, the Flying Halo, so that they can travel the globe faster than ever without it. However, Nimbus only allows people with a pure heart to ride it, so when Krillin tries to jump on a cloud with Goku, he just fails. Given that his lack of a pure heart is suspicious, Roshi asks Krillin if he has ulterior motives for studying advanced martial arts, and Krillin reluctantly admits that he actually wanted to learn how to fight just to impress girls.

The fact that Krillin has just become a Z Fighter fan, know him today so that he can impress potential love interests, fully explains his relationship with Android 18. While other Earth warriors saw androids as a threat to the world that needed to be eliminated. at any cost, Krillin lost his attraction to the villain and in the process almost helped destroy the world. During Cell Saga, Krillin had a chance to “kill” her before 18 was absorbed by Cell, which would prevent him from reaching his ideal form. However, Krillin simply couldn’t do it, which allowed Cell to grow exponentially. Then, when all the fighting was over, Krillin helped 18 to a safe place so he could try dating her, which is a risky move considering how dangerous she turned out to be.

Although Krillin is a dedicated fighter and one of Earth’s greatest defenders, his first appearance along with his relationship with Android 18 proves that his warlike spirit is not the driving force behind his battles like Dragon Ball warriors like Goku or Vegeta. Krillin is a lover, and he only fights to win love or strengthen the love he has already won – which became clear during his debut, which perfectly explains his marriage to Android 18.