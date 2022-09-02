Dragon house. Episode 1 uploaded to HBO Max channel on YouTube

Since its debut almost two weeks ago, “House of the Dragon” has attracted a large number of viewers, and now it seems HBO Max is marking these numbers with an unusual move. The streaming giant decided to upload the entire first episode to its YouTube channel.

“House of the Dragon” previously boasted the most popular series premiere in HBO history. Almost 10 million viewers tuned in to the premiere episode, which is more than twice the number of people tuned in to the first episode of Game of Thrones in 2011. continued to increase the average number of viewers each season.

Now that “House of the Dragon” has been renewed for season 2, HBO is probably hoping to increase the number of viewers even more. At the same time, they made the first series of “Heirs of the Dragon” available for free viewing on YouTube. To summarize for old fans and provide a synopsis for those who might want to watch the first episode on YouTube, the premiere of “House of the Dragon” spans almost a decade and begins after the Great Council of the Lords of Westeros. It should be noted that the episode is not available on the HBO Max YouTube channel in all countries.

The fifth Targaryen king, Jaehaerys, has a confusing succession after the death of his sons. In this regard, he calls more than a thousand lords and begs them to vote for his successor. Ultimately, King Viserys is chosen, whose own desire for a male son and heir begins shortly thereafter. Although he and his wife Emma have a daughter, Rainier, the lords of Westeros have just revealed that they don’t want to put a woman on the Iron Throne.

While “House of the Dragon” boasts many successes that make it an outstanding show for freshmen, it’s likely that HBO is trying to attract even more viewers to its streaming services. By posting the entire first episode on YouTube for free, HBO ensures that fans will be able to familiarize themselves with the show before they have to subscribe to HBO Max if they want to continue watching. House of the Dragon, being his latest and greatest success so far, provides the perfect gateway to make such a move possible.

It remains to be seen whether HBO will try to repeat this move by posting other offers on its YouTube channel. The Dragon House is unique in that it already has a large built-in fan base. And while this fan base is somewhat wary of the controversial last season of Game of Thrones, the publication of the well-received first episode of House of the Dragon allows these stubborn, low-stakes fans to check out the series without having to pay for it.

“House of the Dragon” airs Sundays at 21:00 Eastern Standard Time on HBO and HBO Max.