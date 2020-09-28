Dragon Ball Z will be updated with the Kakarot card mod

It will arrive before the end of the year as a free update. The second DLC is also confirmed for this 2020 with Golden Freeza as a great enemy.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be updated with two important content before the end of the year. The most surprising is a free update with a card minigame called Dragon Ball Card Fighters, which in addition to having dozens of characters recreating different moments from the series, will allow you to play online with players from all over the world. This modality will feature free games, ranked games and monthly Budokai tournaments with different rewards. It is not the first time that a Dragon Ball game has been updated like this, since in Xenoverse 2 we also saw how the modalities were expanded with another type of minigame called Colosseum, which mixed online battles with characters to collect and create teams.

At the moment, little else is known about this modality and its game system. What is known is that by the end of 2020 the second great DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will arrive, starring Freeza and his Golden transformation, following in the footsteps of Bills and Whis from the first DLC and therefore, being located in the events from the movie “The Return of F”.

Only one more DLC left

Among the particularities of this downloadable content we have, in addition to the new transformation of Freeza, the ability of Goku and Vegeta to continue breaking limits and manage to overcome the Supersaiyan God -available in the first DLC- to reach the form of Supersaiyan Blue. With these two, only a third downloadable content will be missing to close the season pass. If everything goes as originally planned, the third downloadable content would have to offer a totally original and exclusive plot, as indicated. It appears that we will be running out of Trunks events in the future, omitted from the main campaign and not planned for this season pass.



