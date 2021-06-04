Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Trunks DLC Gets Release Date

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot was one of the best surprises of 2020 and soon established its position as one of the best adaptations of Akira Toriyama’s work in video games. On June 11th, the game will be even better with the arrival of the DLC Trunks: The Warrior of Hope (“Trunks, the warrior of hope”, in free translation)!

The announcement was made today (2) by producer Bandai Namco, who released a new gameplay trailer in partnership with developer CyberConnect 2.

According to the official Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC synopsis, “Goku died. He faced the most lethal enemies, but the noble warrior was no match for the virus in his heart. Even though those closest to Goku were taken by sadness, they tried to live in peace for a while.

However, half a year later, two monsters appeared on the southern islands. Earth’s defenders faced them, but they didn’t stand a chance. Piccolo was the first to fall, followed by Vegeta, Yamcha, Tenshinhan and Krillin, who also lost their lives. The two androids put the world in a state of fear and chaos, and it’s here, 13 years later, that our story begins. A story in a world without Goku…”

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC will be available on all platforms where the game was released: PC (Steam), Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Are you planning to play it? What did you think of the trailer? Comment below!