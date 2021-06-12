Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Trunks DLC Gets NewTrailer

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: We are very close to the release of DLC Trunks: The Warrior of Hope for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and to celebrate the occasion Bandai Namco has released the release trailer associated with the content pack.

According to details released by the producer, this extra will show a story in which, as the name suggests, Trunks is humanity’s only hope in the confrontation against two threats that ended up decimating several other combatants.

See the trailer for the content pack that will be made available to the entire public this Friday (11) below:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.