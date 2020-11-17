Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Golden Freeza DLC gets new trailer

Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 released a new DLC trailer A New Power Awakens – Part 2, from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, showing a little more of the arc of Freeza Dourado, one of the iconic villains of the Dragon Ball Super saga.

As you can see in the video, Freeza will be back in his definitive version, bringing back his cartoonish army to make life difficult for the Z Warriors. The expansion will be an addition to the boss battle mode, where players will be able to release the Super Saiyan form God of Goku and Vegeta to exterminate the villain, now relying on new techniques and Z Combinations.

New Power Awakens – Part 2 arrives on November 16 for all players. In addition, the video anticipates the launch of another expansion, with a new story to be presented, new characters and more, but with no expected date.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



