Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | Goku and Vegeta

A New Power Awakens Part 2 recently announced its release date, scheduled for November 17. Goku’s story continues to be told in the most recent video game in the Akira Toriyama saga. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is moving forward with its post-launch plan, which includes the new DLC, A New Power Awakens Part 2. Bandai Namco and Cyberconnect 2 recently unveiled a gameplay to announce the release date, which will take place on November 17. To celebrate, a new trailer has just been published, which you can see on these lines.

Goku and Vegeta fight to the death against one of the most fearsome enemies in the saga. It is about Freeza, for years the threat of the universe, although Kakarot was able to defeat him in his youth. However, time has passed and both of them have become much more powerful warriors. In the video, the two heroes do their best to defeat Golden Freeza, a task that is not easy, not even for a Super Saiyan Blue.

All the contents of the season pass

The season pass includes three great contents. The first two DLCs are stories that follow the events of the manga and anime, while the third, not yet announced, will tell a completely original story. These downloadable content have gone beyond Dragon Ball Z and have touched the new series. Thus, the first DLC is based on The Battle of the Gods, although in a somewhat free way. A New Power Awakens Part 2 focuses on the Freeza movie. And the third? It is still unknown.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an RPG that follows Goku’s adventures since the time of the appearance of the Saiyans. The plot continues until the Androids of doctor Gero and his most fearsome creation, Cell, arrive. And yet the greatest danger to Earth is hidden inside a pink egg. When the magician Babidi gathers enough energy from the strongest warriors on the planet, Monster Boo resurfaces.



