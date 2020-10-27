Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ganha modo Card Warriors

Through a free update for all platforms, Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 released a new game mode for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Dragon Ball Card Warriors will take the experience of traveling and fighting on large maps to a card table, where players will fight intense and strategic collectible card game battles to further expand the title.

Dragon Ball Card Warriors will unite mechanics of the classic and popular card games like Magic – The Gathering and Hearthstone, counting on the formation of decks and collection of unique cards to carry out dynamic and fast combat in real time against opponents from all over the world.

In Card Warriors, players must build two different decks, combining character cards, event cards and special cards that must be used intelligently to extract points from the rival. As in Yu-Gi-Oh !, the new turn-based fighting mode will also have hit points for the leader, where the cards in the deck will serve as a shield to protect the player and help bring the enemy’s hit points to zero .

The game mode will feature countless heroes and moments from the Z saga, retelling a long story through a more nostalgic and visual perspective, yet intense in the same way as the base game.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



