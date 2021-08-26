Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for Switch Reviews Its Key Elements in a New Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, The role-playing game developed by CyberConnect2 will receive a version adapted for the Kyoto hybrid.Son Goku, the most powerful warrior in the universe, did not acquire power from him overnight. Only his hard training and talent allowed her to unleash his full potential. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the RPG based on the Akira Toriyama saga, the player can relive the main episodes of the adventure. Now, the title developed by CyberConnect2 is about to launch on another platform, Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco has released an unreleased trailer that brings out all the main features.

The truth is that the video had already been shared previously and we also picked it up on MeriStation, but it was distributed entirely in Japanese. The version that we bring you below has been published by Bandai Namco Europe and is translated into Spanish and other languages.

Comes with the first season pass DLC

In addition to the base game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot includes the Awakening of a New Power pack, in which we can face the God of Destruction Beerus. This bonus content is part of the season pass, but the Nintendo Switch edition does not include all expansions and DLC. As a novelty, the title offers two new sub-stories, which when completed, will give us the possibility of handling Gotenks and Vegito.

As a pre-order incentive, those who pre-order the title will receive the side quest A Competitive Party with a Friend, a Kitchen Item that improves character traits, 10 D badges, and early access to training with Bonyu, an original character from this game designed by Akira Toriyama himself.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + The Awakening of a New Power will be released on Nintendo Switch on September 24, in both physical and digital formats. The game will be played on television at a resolution of 1600x900p, while the target framerate remains at 30 FPS. Regarding portable mode