Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot confirms Goku and Vegeta

The CyberConnect2 video game will receive the two great characters from Dragon Ball Super as part of its paid season pass.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed through the latest issue of Shueisha’s V Jump magazine that Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue transformations will arrive in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot as part of the second part of the season pass.

Both characters, great protagonists of Dragon Ball Super, will be the incentive of the so-called “New Power Awakens – Part 2”, the next batch of additional paid content of the CyberConnect2 title after the incorporation of Goku Super Saiyan God in April.

Super Saiyan Blue, protagonists of New Power Awakens – Part 2

As Ryokutya2089 and Dragon Ball Hype advance, both Goku and Vegeta will be able to learn the transformation of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, which in the manganime itself explains why they decided to shorten it to simply Super Saiyan Blue.

In the case of the main hero of Toriyama’s play and the prince of the planet Vegeta, they will have access to new movements such as the Ultimate Vanish and God Speed ​​Fist. At this time, the release date of the New Power Awakens – Part 2 DLC is not confirmed. The price of the season pass is still € 24.99 on all platforms and gives access to both the first additional episode and this one. Additionally, a new story will be published, but that content remains unknown.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC and has already accumulated more than 2 million units sold. Regarding a possible version for Nintendo Switch, at the moment there is no hint from the editor. You can read our analysis of the game at this link. You can also consult the complete guide that we make here.

We remember that this August 20, chapter 63 of the Dragon Ball Super manga is published through Manga Plus; The service offers the first and last episodes in full Spanish and in a totally legal way.



