Dragon Ball Z Kakarot by pre-order!

Bandai Namco Entertainment Korea has announced the start date of the pre-order of the Korean version of the action game “Dragon Ball Z Kakarot”.

“Dragon Ball Z Kakarot” is an action role—playing game that allows you to relive the story of “Dragon Ball Z” from the point of view of Son Goku.

This action-RPG offers an “epic reinterpretation of the Dragon Ball story” in which fans can relive “like never before” the story of Sayan Kakarot, better known as Son Goku, in search of even greater power.

We are told about a journey that will lead him to protect the Earth from terrible enemies. DBZ Kakarot leads the player through the sagas of Saiyan, Frieza, Cyborg, Cell and Buu in a giant semi-open world rich in side quests, which are enough to discover familiar faces.

Users can see detailed scenes, including famous scenes from the original Dragon Ball Z, decorated with beautiful animated graphics, as well as scenes that will be shown for the first time, and which were not even shown in the main movie.

“Dragon Ball Z Kakarot” (Korean version) will be officially released on January 12, Korean time for PS5.

On the 13th, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free update patch for all owners of the game playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With the consoles of the new generation, you will be able to dive into the past of the Saiyans and try to resist the plans of the tyrant Frisa, who intends to exterminate all their people.

You will develop in various aspects, including the history, battles and daily life of the Saiyans in the unprecedented role-playing game Dragon Ball. In addition, you will be able to play with Full HD rendering of 60 frames per second, 4K output and reduced loading time.

Bandai Namco has already offered us 3 minutes of Barodck DLC gameplay on video, but now we have almost 5 minutes available, which seems to be Bardock’s latest attack on the Frieze army.

In France, the content “Alone in the Face of Fate” will be released on January 17.

In addition to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Dragon Ball The Breakers: Season 2 will be released in the first quarter of 2023.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a video game developed by CyberConnect2 (a studio known for the Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm or Demon Slayer series).