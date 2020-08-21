Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Announces Its Second DLC

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot outlines the first details of its second downloadable content. Super Saiyan Blue is the chosen transformation; new techniques.

Bandai Namco confirms the first details of the second downloadable content for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. In The awakening of a new power part 2, Goku and Vegeta “will awaken a new and powerful form”, as the company comments through a press release. “Goku and Vegeta will learn to master divine ki to unlock the ability to transform into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan.”

We can expect new combat techniques, such as “the ultimate disappearance, the ultrasonic punch, the ultimate Kamehameha, or the ultimate Galick Cannon.” In this way the information from the latest issue of V Jump magazine materializes. The SSGSS transformation is known as Super Saiyan Blue, as explained in the manganime.

Without date

We do not know at the moment its release date. The season pass is still available at € 24.99 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the platforms where the latest work from Cyberconnect2 arrived. Purchasing it will give you access to two original episodes and a new story. The first part of The Awakening of a New Power has already been published; They have not transcended any information about the unpublished plot.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot closed its first full month on the market with enviable numbers: 2 million copies sold. During its development, the studio contemplated a type of art different from the digitized style that marked its final face. The revealed images showed an identity marked by Akira Toriyama’s manga, as if colored with paints. The interface also varied. The reasons for the change are due to playable aspects: it was too complex to animate.

If you have not yet completed the adventure 100%, we invite you to take a look at our complete guide to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. In it you will find detailed explanations of all the main chapters, as well as the necessary requirements to unlock all the achievements and trophies.



