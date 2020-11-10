Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot already has date for its second DLC

The second part of A New Power Awakens, set in The Return of F, will finally be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 17.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot already has a date for the second paid downloadable content that was scheduled for before the end of the year. A New Power Awakens Part 2 will arrive on November 17, as announced by Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2. In a 4-minute video of gameplay, the company has shown the battle of Goku and Vegeta with his new transformation, the Super Saiyan Blue, fighting with Golden Freeza. The game, available on PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam), will continue to expand the story that goes beyond Dragon Ball Z.

In the presentation of the season pass, it was ensured that the game would have two DLC that would follow events from the series and the manga and a third that would be totally original. Considering that the first DLC has focused on the Battle of the Gods arc, with Goku and Vegeta learning how to become Super Saiyan God, it now focuses on the Freeza movie. If it is true that the third DLC is an original story, it means that we could run out of the entire Trunks arc in the future – highly demanded by players – or something related to the latest Broly movie.

Battles against 100 enemies

It is also expected that the musou mode will arrive for the game, where we will be able to fight against hordes of up to 100 enemies and have to draw new strategies to kill them. This concept of combat makes sense if we stick to the Return of F movie, in which the villain we met on Namek is presented to Earth with dozens and dozens of soldiers from his army. In addition, Dragon Ball Card Fighters, a card minigame that allows you to play online against other users, has already been available for a few days.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot arrived at the beginning of the year and was rated in Meristation with an 8 out of 10, highlighting the extreme fidelity of the game with respect to the events of the anime of the series, with dialogues, scenes and attacks and combats brand of the house. The game covers all the events of Z, from Raditz to the end against Kid Buu, and has extra elements to do throughout the open world in which the action is located.



