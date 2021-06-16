Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Comes to Switch in September

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Now available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will also dock on Switch with a pack titled Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set.

According to the information released, the title will be available on Nintendo’s console from September 24th with all previously released additional content packs, plus A New Power Awakens content.

Check out the announcement trailer for this issue below:

So, what did you think of the ad? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section!