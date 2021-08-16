Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Will Have Dragon Ball Super Gogeta

Expanding the list of characters present in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, it was announced that the title will receive one more extra fighter: Gogeta. The Dragon Ball Super saga fighter will be available as part of Legendary Pack 2 and should arrive sometime between September and December this year.

According to the information released, he will be able to attack with quick combos, as well as having the option to switch between the black-haired form and the Super Saiyan version. Another information regarding him is the presence of the Super Attack known as Comet Strike.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available for PC, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.