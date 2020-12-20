Dragon Ball Super: when is chapter 68 released?

We know the release date of chapter 68 of Dragon Ball Super. It will be the first in 2021. In Manga Plus it can be read for free in perfect Spanish.

Episode 68 of Dragon Ball Super can be read from January 20 at 4:00 p.m. CET. It will do so, as is usual, in Spanish and through Manga Plus, the free application for iOS and Android devices, although it can also be accessed from the web browser on PC. The first chapter of 2021 already has a date and time. Keep in mind that episode 67 will arrive this December 20 at 18:00 CET.

Dragon Ball Hype, one of the most informed users on Twitter about the brand, already anticipated the availability dates of chapters 68, 69 and 70, which will be released on January 20, February 19 and March 18, respectively . As usual, these dates may be subject to possible last minute changes. We will keep you informed of any changes. During the last months, the followers of the manga have been able to enjoy the conflict against Moro. The colossus has put Goku on the ropes, who has had to strain to fight in his Ultra Instinct state.

How to download Manga Plus on iOS and Android

Manga Plus is a free and completely legal application. It includes many of the series from Weekly Shonen Jump and Jump magazines, and what is better, the contents are translated into Spanish. Its biggest advantage is that it adds the chapters at the same time in Spain, Japan and the United States, so you can stay up to date. Of course, not all the previous chapters are available. When time passes, they disappear completely.



