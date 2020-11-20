Dragon Ball Super: when is chapter 67 released?

After the premiere of chapter 66 in Manga Plus it is the turn of the next chapter, but the dates of several more are already known.

Episode 66 of Dragon Ball Super premieres on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). It will do so, as is usual, in perfect Spanish and through the Manga Plus application, available free for iOS and Android devices, although it can also be read from the PC, in a web browser. The official Manga Plus website has just confirmed the date of the next episode, 67, which can be read from December 20 at 19:00 (CEST).

According to Dragon Ball Hype, one of the most informed users of this universe by Akira Toriyama, chapters 68, 69 and 70 will be released on January 20, February 19 and March 18 respectively, if there is no programming change. last minute. As you can see, the company publishes the new chapters regularly, around the 20th of each month. During these last months, fans of the Toyotaro manga have been able to enjoy the battle against Moro. This enemy of taking weapons has taken a lot out of the potential of Goku, who has had to strain to fight in his Ultra Instinct state.

How to download Manga Plus on iOS and Android

Manga Plus is a free and completely legal application. It includes many of the series from Weekly Shonen Jump and Jump magazines, and what is better, the contents are translated into Spanish. Its biggest advantage is that it adds the chapters at the same time in Spain, Japan and the United States, so you can stay up to date. Of course, not all the previous chapters are available. When time passes, they disappear completely.

Dragon Ball Super is the direct continuation of Dragon Ball Z. The adventures of Goku and his friends continue with new battles and new transformations.



